UPDATE: Tears and joy for Laois lady undertaking painful challenge

Laois hero Emma Fogarty is already experiencing extra pain from her difficult challenge to cover 36km in her wheelchair for her charity.

Emma who has the support of stars like Colin Farrell and rugby captain Johnny Sexton, set herself the challenge to finish by her 36th birthday on June 25. WATCH Colin's message to Emma here.

Last Friday she was on the phone with Colin on the Ray D'Arcy Show and Ray suggested she raise her fundraising target to €36,000.

Emma is the patient ambassador for Debra Ireland, and is the oldest living person in Ireland with Epidermyolis Bullosa, an incredibly painful genetic skin disease that leaves her body with open wounds at the slightest touch.

One of it's vicious side effects is aggressive skin cancer and Last November it hit the beautiful and positive Laois lady, resulting in the amputation of her foot.

Always a fighter, she fought back and with the help of her friend took the first stint of her walk last Tuesday in her wheelchair, with every bump and wobble a potential fresh injury.

Read all about her challenge and how to donate here.

On Sunday Emma posted an update, and this beautiful drawing she has been sent.

"Happy Sunday everyone!!

I told you on Friday that I had a very difficult bandage change and unfortunately the pain hadn’t eased over the weekend like I’d hoped. There’s been lots of tears , and lots of resting & sleeping in bed . Tbh, I’m struggling to get out of bed at all. I had actually planned on going for a short walk today with my sister Catherine but I had to accept that my health had to come 1st and I had to keep resting. I’m so disappointed that I couldn’t go and I hope that I haven’t let any of my wonderful supporters down .

BUT, there has been 1 thing that has put a big smile on my face . Over the weekend I received the most beautiful drawing. A little girl called Meabh drew this very creative picture for me and it brought a (happy) tear to my eye. I was blown away by the kindness of Meabh and the effort she put into it. It just shows that even in these scary, unpredictable times, which must be so confusing for kids, generosity and thoughtfulness still shines through. Thank you Meabh & Olivia (Mom) #JustGiving #emmas36challenge #debraireland #smilethroughtears #kindness Debra Ireland

The good news is that Emma has already surpassed her fundraising target! This Monday June 8 her fund stands at €36,586. Click here to go to her donation page.