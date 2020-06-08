Pensions for vital CE scheme staff 'kicked down the road' again says local TD

A plan to give pensions to community employment (CE) scheme supervisors is being 'kicked down the road' again nearly 12 years after a recommendation was made to introduce such a scheme, according to a Laois Offaly TD

CE scheme supervisors want the Government to implement Labour Court recommendation issued in 2008 that a pension scheme be put in place for them.

The Government has said community employment scheme supervisors are not considered to be public sector workers so they receive the state pension when they retire.

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan said she has had it confirmed that the long-awaited report aimed at resolving the 12-year long pension dispute involving CE Scheme supervisors has been finalised, but it cannot be published because the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Social Policy has not met in the last 12 weeks.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after contact with the office of the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty.

“In the last number of weeks there has been significant confusion around whether or not the report on the CE Scheme was complete and whether or not it could be published," Deputy Nolan explained.

"We now know that the report has been finalised and that it has made several recommendations.

"Unfortunately, we are none the wiser about what those specific recommendations or conclusions are because the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Social Policy has not met since the start of the Covid-19 emergency.

"It is clear however that things are progressing toward a return to some kind of normality and that the attention of the department can be returned to other important matters.

"I fail to see then why the Cabinet Sub-Committee cannot simply meet and agree to complete the formalities of the signing-off process.

"The fact that this is not happening is only feeding into the belief that the matter is being kicked down the road for the next Minister or the next government to deal with.

"But given the reports, we are all hearing about the infighting within the Green’s and the lack of trust in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, it is by no means certain that a new government will be formed in the next month or so.

"For that reason, the Report, which is finalised and ready, should be published immediately."

"The C.E Scheme Supervisors have waited well over a decade for this report. The caretaker Ministers just need to do the right thing and allow them to know once and for all what the recommendations within the report are,” concluded Deputy Nolan.