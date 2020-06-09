Laois playgrounds to reopen but parents must take Covid-19 precautions

The 19 Laois playgrounds are going to reopen from this week on a phased basis as the Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Laois County Council has made the announcement that is sure to be welcomed by children and parents around the county.

They will start reopening the playgrounds from this Thursday, June 11.

However, they say that children can not use the play equipment if they have no hand sanitiser.

The council also advises parents to keep their children away from other children, and advise them not to touch their faces.

"Laois County Council managed playgrounds will commence opening on a phased basis from Thursday, 11th June, to ensure that all facilities and equipment have been assessed and inspected and appropriate signage is in place outlining that parents and guardians of children using the playgrounds will be expected to supervise their children in line with existing physical distancing and hygiene guidelines and the following rules will now apply;

Children using this Playground are to be SUPERVISED by a PARENT or GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.

Parents or Guardians are REQUIRED:

1. To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.

In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

2. To ensure physical distancing between children

3. To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

4. To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

5. To adhere to the most up to date health advice".

For regular updates on the re-opening of playgrounds, please check www.laois.ie or call 057 8664000

The playgrounds, skatepark and outdoor gyms closed on March 25.

Laois playgrounds under council management are in Abbeyleix, Durrow, Clonaslee, Killeen, Mountrath, Mountmellick, two inPortlaoise, Portarlington, Stradbally, The Swan, Killeshin, Mountrath, Rathdowney, Ballylinan, Timahoe, Coolrain, Barrowhouse and Doonane.