Designs go public for playground, sports court and carpark in Laois town

The plans are going public this week for a major amenity to be built in a Laois town.

Laois County Council and Ballinakill Community Development Association will put plans on public display online for a playground, a multi use sports court and a big carpark at Heywood Demesne in Ballinakill.

The new facilities will be located beside the town's outdoor swimming pool.

The children's playground will have assorted playground equipment, safety surfacing, perimeter fencing and seating.

The carpark will have 51 spaces, a turning circle, a set down area for buses and lighting. The vehicular entrance from Heywood Demesne road will be widened.

A multipurpose sports court will have perimeter fencing and lighting.

There will also be a landscaped open space/wildflower meadow.

See the plan on https://consult.laois.ie from Wednesday, June 10 until Thursday July 9. The plans can also be seen at Laois County Council offices, by appointment only.

Any submissions can be made online before 5pm on July 23. They can also be sent by post to county hall.

