Garda Ombudsman investigating the death of a teenage boy in Midlands car crash

The death of a boy in the Midlands in a car crash has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) for further investigation.

The teenager was killed and four more injured, one critically, in an early morning car crash in the Midlands.

Gardaí say they are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, Co. Westmeath at approximately 2:15am on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí confirmed that a male occupant, aged 13, of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Mulingar.

A garda statement said "another male youth", aged in his teens, has been taken to the Mullingar hospital where he is understood to be in critical condition. Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, were not badly injured.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage of the area between 1:45am - 2:30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.