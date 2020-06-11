Laois rivers set for cleaning this year to prevent floods

Eight rivers around Laois are to be cleared of blockages or vegetation this year by Laois County Council, to prevent future floods.

The works are the first part of a new five year river drainage programme which has €409,000 set aside for it since last year.

The full five year programme will be presented to councillors at their June meeting, but at the May meeting the following works were listed to take place during 2020.

There is €85,000 to clear a large blockage from the River Nore between Cappanalcloghy and Abbeyleix Demesne. Vegetation will be removed from the Nore over an 8km stretch from New Bridge Cloncough to Abbeyleix Demesne.

That river will also be the subject of a Minor Works funding application to the OPW to reinstate the bank at Cloncough, Shanahoe.

The River Owenass will be cleared of debris causing blockages, from Mountmellick town as far as where it flows into the River Barrow.

There will be a survey of the Barrow from Borness Bridge to Garryhinch to identify constraints in the channel. The mill race in Drinagh was also cleaned and fixed to prevent floods.

In Mountrath, the council is waiting for funds from the OPW for flood alleviation work at Shannon Street where the Shannon stream meets the river. They intend to apply for more funds to remove and divert sewers that are causing an impediment to water flowing under the bridge in Mountrath.

In the Eastern area, the Timogue river will be cleared of vegetation for 2km from Oldmill to Poles Bridge, the Stradbally river will have blockages removed near Garrans Bridge and the a collapsed bridge wil lbe fixed over the Douglas river at Ballynagar.