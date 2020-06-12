Covid-19 claims first big retail victim in Laois
Mothercare falls victim to Covid-19
Covid-19 has claimed its first big retail victim in Laois with confirmation that Mothercare in Portlaoise is set to close.
The shop, which was located in the Portlaoise Retail Park, is among 14 to close following the liquidation of the firm by Mothercare Ireland.
Nearly 200 staff worked at its shops around Ireland.
The company issued the following statement to customers on its website.
