Truck run and sports fundraisers in Laois for Jamie Mannion fund

Three Laois fundraisers are underway to raise money for therapy so little Portlaoise boy Jamie Mannion can learn how to walk.

Seven year old Jamie has an undiagnosed brain condition that has prevented him from learning to walk. Last October his parents Siobhan and Declan launched a fundraiser to raise €50,000 for neuro plasticity tests and therapies in the US.

Jamie needs the intensive therapy consisting of 4 hours a day for three weeks in the Napa Centre in America who have the expertise, technology and equipment to support Jamie in the goal of taking his first steps.

The fund for Jamie is now nearly halfway to the target.

Portlaoise Panthers basketball Club and the Trilogy Triathlon Club each have organised fundraisers.

The Panthers are doing a 300km in a Day event this Sunday, June 14 and ask everyone in Laois to take part.

"Jamie and his family have a strong connection with our club and we are delighted to help his great cause in anyway we can. We hope to crawl/walk/run/cycle 300 KM on Sunday 14.06.20 and raise as much money as possible. Please walk/run/cycle/hike with us and please donate if you can to help this little man get the help he really needs," they say.

Donate to that fund here.

Meanwhile, seven members of Trilogy Triathlon Club in Laois are clocking up 100km runs each all this week.

It is the final push in their big campaign to get the public active and donating to Jamie's fund.

"Jamie is nearly half way to his target and at Trilogy Triathlon Club we want to push Jamie's fundraising in the right direction. We are appealing to everyone to 'Tri-it' OR '5km' it for Jamie.

Our Tri challenge involves 50 Burpees (Jumping Jacks, sit-ups whatever you can manage) a 20km cycle and a 5km run. It does not have to be completed in the one day, it can be completed over a few days or a few weeks, once you have completed your challenge please let us know by posting a picture on this page and donate what you can to this fundraiser. With our 5km challenge we are asking you to Walk/Run 5km, Donate €5 and nominate 5 people to do the same again please post to let us know, we will share all your achievements on our social media stories!

Our club members will be taking on the full Triathlon challenge for Jamie! Run, walk, cycle we don't mind what you do but please let's get behind this local family who desperately need our help and let's #TriitforJamie" they say.

Donate through their page and send your pictures here.

A Monster Truck Run takes place next Saturday, June 20 from the Midway Hotel, Portlaoise, setting off at 2pm.

The truck run for Jamie Mannion is held with the permission of an Garda Siochana and The Maldron Hotel. All Covid-19 rules and regulations will be adhered to.

The organisers are asking for as many truck drivers as possible to take part.

"We would like to see as many trucks as we can but if you cannot make it on the day please see below for the gofundme details, so feel free to donate. https://gf.me/u/x3ztdy

Jamie's mother Siobhan has explained why Jamie needs therapy in a video (below).

"He is an amazing little man and we need to give him every chance. We've been through a lot with him, lots of it I didn't even mention, it would be a never ending video. Safe to say hes come a long way but needs a lot of support to keep on the road. Thanks to everyone who has supported us and continues to do so. We really appreciate it. Please share our story and Jamie's journey," she said.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Jamie Wants to Walk is at over €23,000. See it here.