Bright future beckons for families in Laois in new Portlaoise houses

More than 30 Laois families are looking forward to building bright futures in new houses in Portlaoise thanks to the completion of a social housing initiative in the town.

The 36 new homes at Borris Meadows are two, three and four bed houses and will be offered to families on Laois County Council’s housing waiting list.

They were developed by Tuath Housing which has over 5,600 homes in management nationwide with 100 of these in Co Laois. Tuath Housing is a not-for-profit approved housing body which provides long-term housing at an average rent of less than €60 per week.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Willie Aird, was joined by Debra Rowan, a soon to be resident to plant a tree to mark the handover event on Friday, June 12.

Debra will soon to join the ranks of front-line Covid-19 workers when her nursing studies are completed. She said she was “blessed to be getting one of the new homes and is looking forward to settling in her new community”.



Daragh O’Sullivan, Chairman of the Board of Tuath Housing, Daragh O’Sullivan was present.

“In what has been a hugely worrying and unsettling time for everyone, it is a pleasure to come together today to acknowledge the efforts of all parties in getting these homes ready for occupation. It is truly rewarding to have worked in partnership with Laois County Council to provide these fine homes for families at a time of great uncertainty and when almost nothing has been more important, as a safe, secure and affordable home.

"It is particularly fitting that the first home is going to a trainee nurse, a front-line worker. Our thanks for front line workers is not enough. We really need to show our gratitude by providing more homes for heroes, everyday heroes, the people who have kept the country going everyday; the nurses, the cleaners, the shop workers, the farmers, the list is long,” he said in a statement.

Chief Executive at Laois County Council, John Mulholland also welcomed the new homes.

“I welcome wholeheartedly the development of new homes on the Borris Road. By any standard it is a top-class housing development and right at this time it represents great news for many families in Laois. These new homes are a key part of the Council's programme for the delivery of over 420 new social homes in Laois over the three year period to 2021.

"The pipeline for the construction is very strong and the Council, in collaboration with approved housing bodies like TUATH, is now making significant progress in bringing forward new housing schemes on a number of sites around he County. We are very excited about further completions on the Borris Road and we are keen to drive on with badly needed new homes on many sites in Laois including the old CBS site, the Convent and the Stradbally Road to name but a few,” he said.

The house were built by Belgrave Construction Limited and funded via private finance from the Housing Finance Agency and a loan from the Department of Housing.