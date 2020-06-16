Laois Offaly Government deal negotiator does not mention Laois in response to agreement

One of Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TDs has made no reference to Laois in his response to the deal struck with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Deputy Barry Cowen was a key member of his party's negotiating team and has been returned twice as a TD for both counties. However, his statement does not reference the Laois side of the constituency. Instead, he focuses on the benefits for Offaly - his electoral base.

Dep Cowen, who is described in the statement as a TD for Offaly, has welcomed the publication of the Programme for Government, 'Our Shared Future'.

The statement says Dep Cowen, was a "key member of the Fianna Fáil negotiation team" and has been engaging alongside colleagues, with Fine Gael and Green Party negotiators since formal talks began on May 7.

“We are living in extraordinary times and national solidarity has been key in our response to the COVID-19 crisis. As we continue on our pathway out of lockdown, we must remain cognisant of the fact the virus is still with us while balancing that with the need for a turbocharged national recovery.

“Prior to this public health emergency there were major crisis in the areas of health and housing. I am confident that this document contains ambitious and perhaps more importantly, implementable, targets on both.

“Here in Offaly we are only too aware of the necessity and impact of climate action measures. I am glad that this document recognises the unique challenge posed to our region and I am particularly glad to have secured a commitment to implement all recommendations contained in the Just Transition Commissioner’s report.

“At all points, I stressed the importance that any carbon tax revenue be reinvested into the areas most affected by climate action and I believe it will be a catalyst for delivering much-needed resources to Co. Offaly.

“I’m convinced this is the best deal possible in the current circumstances. It speaks to core Fianna Fáil values, principals and policies. I have no doubt that Co. Offaly will be best served by Fianna Fáil in Government and I look forward to engaging with the membership this week to ensure they are best informed before voting on the agreement,” concluded Dep Cowen.