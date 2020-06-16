Radical plan for Portlaoise Main Street

Portlaoise's Main Street is set to be pedestrianised this July and August in plans announced on Monday by Laois County Council.

Under the Council's plan Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11am to 5.30pm each day. The Council say the move is to facilitate adherence to public health guidelines and to support business.

The closure comes into effect on Thursday, July 2 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, August 30.

The Downtown Portlaoise Traders group broadly welcomed the decision, saying it would be a big help to the hospitality businesses on the street.