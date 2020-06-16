FF/FG/Green a 'government for all the people' claims Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD

A stable government is needed and it is important that it the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party majority coalition forms a Government for all the people, says Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Seán Fleming, has welcomed the publication of the Programme for Government, Our Shared Future.

Deputy Fleming said, “The people of Ireland want a new Government in place. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic a major rebooting of the economy is needed, and people want to get back to work and earning a living. It is essential that the major issues in health and housing are dealt with. A stable Government is needed.

“In Laois-Offaly the majority of voters voted for the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Parties. The majority of people nationally voted for the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Parties. The majority of TDs in Dáil Éireann are from the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Parties. It is important that this majority forms a Government for all the people.

“I believe this is the best deal possible in the current circumstances. Ballot papers will be issued to all Fianna Fáil members this week and I am asking them to support this Programme for Government and to return their ballot papers as soon as possible,” concluded Dep Fleming.