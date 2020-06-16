FF/FG/Green 'ludicrous' carbon tax to be the 'fiercely resisted' insists Laois Offaly TD

An Independent TD who saw of challenges from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party has welcomed aspects of government deal but has pledged to 'fiercely resist” carbon tax rises.

Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan also described proposals around walking and cycling as 'bizarre'.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after elements of a provisional Programme for Government were revealed almost a month of negotiations between the three parties.

Dep Nolan cautiously welcomes the announcement by the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to introduce a revised REPS (Rural Environment Protection Scheme), designed to reward farmers for carrying their farming activities in an environmentally friendly manner.

“From what we are hearing, there are definite proposals on the table that farmer and agriculture organisations can and will welcome. These include the new REPS Scheme, and the commitment to break down the appalling lack of transparency within the beef and meat production sector in the form of a ‘Food Ombudsman’ and an ‘Independent Agriculture Appeals Review Panel’. However, it is concerning that there is no mention of funding for this new REPS Scheme. But the devil is in the detail as they say," she said.

However, she insisted that one proposal is far from welcome.

"At the same time, there is going to be enormous resistance to the quite frankly ludicrous proposal to increase the current rate of the carbon tax to €100 per tonne by 2030.

"We have already seen the significant strain that the last Budget increase of an additional €6 per tonne had on the farm contractors. How is the almost quadrupling of the current rate of €26 per tonne going to be met and how is that crippling level of increase going to be passed on to farmers and others?

"There is a real element here of supporting farmers with the one hand and crushing them with the other.

"I am also deeply concerned that any proposed increases in this regressive type of taxation will hit our poorest people hardest and lead to increased levels of energy poverty," she said.

Dep Nolan said

"There are also extremely alarming signals that the commitments around transport have taken almost zero account of the reality of what it is like to live in rural Ireland.

"Proposing to spend €360 million on ‘cycling and walking’ when there are entire towns and villages with practically no rural transport seems bizarre, to say the least," she said.

She said she would wait to see the final document which runs beyond 120 pages.

"What is obvious at this point, however, is that the picture coming into focus will send shivers down the backs of many people in rural counties like Laois and Offaly and beyond,” concluded Deputy Nolan.