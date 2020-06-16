Laois charity scoops share of fund worth over €1 million

A Laois-based charity has been gifted a donation of over €1,000 each as part of the Movement for Good awards

Embrace Farm, a charity that provides support for families impacted by farm accidents, has been gifted a donation of over €1,000 as part of Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good awards.

The awards, set up by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, will see a total of over €1 million given to charities across Ireland and the UK this summer. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 gifts of over €1,000 available for donation.

In total, an amazing 253,879 people across Ireland and the UK supported the Movement for Good awards this year, with over 13,695 charitable causes from all areas of both countries receiving nominations. The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

In response to the win, Catherine Collins, Catherine Collins, Embrace FARM Business Development Manager said, "Embrace FARM, the farm accident support network, supports all those affected by farm accidents. We support families and individuals who have fatally lost a loved one in a farm accident or those who have been seriously injured cope with their life changing situations.

"The Movement for Good donation will help fund our core services to the people in our network. Each year we host a remembrance service for all the lives lost on Irish Farms across the island of Ireland. This service happens on the end of June each year and the funding will go towards the cost of hosting this. The service remembers in memoriam of over 170 people. The funding will help us create this sacred space for the families so they can remember their loved ones annually. It will reach out to the 170 families who have been affected by those names called out during the service."

Thanking supporters in County Laois, David Lane, Managing Director of Ecclesiastical Ireland said, "In these unprecedented times more than ever charities need all the help they can get and we, at Ecclesiastical, are eager to bring some hope to those helping our communities. Luckily, so many joined once again our Movement for Good. Irish people care deeply about good causes in their local area, and from looking at the nominations, healthcare organisations seemed to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of Laois people.

"As our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know the difference that €1,000 can make, and this year is no exception to celebrate the incredible work that charities do in our country.”

"Later this summer, a further ten charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive €50,000 from Ecclesiastical to be put towards the advancement of education, skills, arts, culture and heritage, as well as citizenship or community development.

From June 15, charities are invited to apply for the substantial grant with applications being assessed against four key areas; impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

The successful charities will be announced from Monday, September 21.