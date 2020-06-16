LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 264, according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening.

Elsewhere, there has been no change in neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Sunday, June 14 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties remains as follows.

Offaly has 481 cases.

Kildare has 1,434.

Tipperary is at 541 cases.

Kilkenny at 348.

Carlow has 171.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases and Longford at 285.

Dublin's case number rose by three to 12,213.

There were three additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show that the total remains at 1,709 deaths in Ireland recorded since February 29.

A further 14 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 15 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,334 cases since February 29.

