Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Green Party deal 'good for people of Laois' insists Minister Charlie Flanagan

A Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Green Party coalition Government will be good for the people of Laois, enhance farm incomes and allow time for things to be fixed, according to Laois Offaly TD and the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

In a statement following the meeting striking of an agreement the Fine Gael TD said the Programme for Government agreed by party leaders yesterday is 'good for the people of Laois and is in line with Fine Gael values and principles'.

“We achieved what we set out to achieve. The Programme for Government will provide the stable, majority Government for five years that we need to rebuild the economy across the constituency and renew our society following the unprecedented Covid19 pandemic.

“As a rural TD, I am acutely aware of the genuine concerns of people living in rural parts of the county. There is a strong commitment in the Programme to rural Ireland. We will accelerate the roll-out of the national broadband plan, invest in tourism, and increase community collaboration in rural policy development, all of which will have a positive impact for the people of Laois.

“Fine Gael remains fully focused on protecting farmers’ interests. There was much speculation in recent weeks regarding the adverse effect a programme for government would have on the farming community, there will be no cut to the national herd and the export of live animals has been protected.

"The document commits to protect and enhance the incomes and livelihoods of family farms as the agriculture sector embraces the mission of delivering on climate change and biodiversity objectives. A Reps+ scheme will be developed to reward more sustainable methods of farming, and significant investment in roads will continue.

“The Programme for Government allows us to protect our hard work of the last nine years and a second chance to fix some of the things that we couldn’t fix last time,” he said.

He said the programme has all the "hallmarks of Fine Gael".

"A strong economic and jobs package to get people back to work, so that we can drive economic recovery, ensure balanced regional development, invest in housing and healthcare, and improve the quality of life for all our people. The July Job Stimulus will help business and create and protect jobs, especially in areas hit by Covid like tourism, hospitality, retail and leisure.

"Our new Care Deal for Ireland will build on our work to further cut the cost of childcare, put in place a statutory home care scheme for older people, improve parental leave and promote home-working and family-friendly ways of working. This will cut time wasted in cars and give families more time together.

"We have an ambitious plan for economic recovery, and restoring the public finances, with a commitment that once the economy returns to growth, the deficit will be reduced every year. The targeted Recovery Fund will increase domestic demand and employment.

"There is a big focus on homeownership. As we promised in the election the Help to Buy Scheme and the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan will be expanded and extended, and the Land Development Agency will build new homes, with a particular focus on first-time homeowners," said the Minister.