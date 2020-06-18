‘Ridiculous’ speed on The Swan's ‘runway’

Motorists are driving through The Swan village at “ridiculous speed” on a road that is like a “runway” according to a Laois councillor who wants ramps to slow trucks and cars down.

Cllr Padraig Fleming raised the matter at a recent meeting in County Hall in Portlaoise.

Cllr Fleming had asked that the council install two ramps in The Swan on the R430 to ensure the safety of all people as cars and trucks travel through the village at 80 / 100 kmph.

“This is a very straight road. People who are travelling on it seem to think it is a runway. It is absolutely ridiculous the speed people are coming through the village at the moment,” he said.

Cllr Fleming said signs and pedestrian crossings have not stopped people speeding.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer admitted that there was “excessive speed” through The Swan village. He said Gardaí would be alerted to enforce limits. He added that the matter would also be referred to the council’s Road Design Office for calming measures.

Cllr Fleming responded that speeding is getting worse “every day” and more follow up is needed.

Cllr Aisling Moran said she had proposed changing the road colours as people entered the village.

“This is a perfect opportunity for a pilot programme in The Swan, Arles- Killeen, Crettyard,” she said.

Cllr Moran said changing the colour of the roads could save lives and should be tried by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Cllr Ben Brennan said he had raised the problems in The Swan some years ago and met with Portlaoise Gardaí to have action taken. He called for ramps.