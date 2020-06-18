Boy racers, burned out cars, rampant littering and residents in fear - area of Slieve Bloom mountains marred by anti social behaviour

Boy racers, burnt out cars, rampant littering and anti social behaviour are causing a huge problem in the Slieve Bloom mountains.

So claimed Cllr James Kelly at Borris-Mountmellick municipal district meeting on Thursday morning.

Cllr Kelly was speaking on his own motion asking the Council to replace and repair the road signage on the approach to the Glendine Road and JJ Fanning Pass.

However, the damage done to road signage was symptomatic of a much wider problem, Cllr Kelly said.

Cllr Kelly said that over the past couple of months "there are groups of boy racers congregating at these locations late at night and racing on the mountain, and there is a lot of anti-social behaviour taking place which is causing stress to the local residents and farmers."

He said that road safety signs had been removed from their poles and road safety poles had been lifted out of the ground.

A commemeration stone had also been lifted off its plinth. "It was placed in the centre of the car park and these racers drive around it. The commemoration stone relates to the opening of the road by then Cathaoirleach, the late Jerry Lodge, in the mid-1990s," noted Cllr Kelly.

In another incident a vehicle was crashed into an ESB pole which then had to be replaced, and cars had been abandoned and burned on the mountain. Rubbish had also been strewn over some locations.





"Four to five direct Council direction signs have been taken. We need to get something done. Ard Eirin is the highest point in the Slieve Blooms. One elderly resident is in fear up there," he noted.

"The place is wrecked up there," said Cllr Seamus McDonald. "The roads have been ripped up. The Council should visit the area."

Cllr Conor Bergin said the area was in "an appalling state. The plaque has been smashed, there is bad littering and anti social behaviour. There is an enforcement issue there for both the Council and the Gardaí. There are elderly residents there who are afraid.

"The Slieve Blooms are our greatest national asset. We want more visitors there particularly during this period of staycations. These issues have to be addressed."

Cllr John King noted that boy racers were also a problem at Bealady cemetery in Rathdowney from 10pm to 1am.

Edmond Kenny told Cllr Kelly that the Council would meet with him on site to review signage at the location.

The Glendine Road was constructed by Laois County Council during 1994 to 1995 and officially opened by the late Cathaoirleach Jerry Lodge.

The road then leads to the Laois/Offaly border and the pass is commemorated in the name of J I Fanning who was editor of The Midland Tribune 1947 to 1989. He was also known as “The Father of the Slieve Blooms” and his knowledge and love of the mountain range was immense.