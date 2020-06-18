LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois for yet another day.

The number of cases in Laois remains at 264, according to figures published by the Department of Health this evening, June 18.

There have been some small rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, June 16 meaning they are almost two days behind national figures.

The situation in other counties remains as follows.

Offaly has one new case bringing its total to 482 cases.

Kildare has 1,436 - up one.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change.

Kilkenny at 350 - up two.

Carlow has 171.

Westmeath remains at 670 cases and Longford at 285.

Dublin's case numbers rose to 12,239.

There were four additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show's an official death toll of 1,714 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further 16 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 17 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,355 cases since February 29.

