Books of Condolence for Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Laois Garda Stations

Books of Condolence for the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan were opened at Portlaoise, Tullamore, Birr and Abbeyleix Garda Stations on Thursday. evening

Where possible and weather permitting the Books of Condolence have been located outdoors.

Members of the public have been asked to bring their own pen.

Regulations and HSE guidelines with regard to Covid-19 should be adhered, including social distancing. Hand sanitiser will also be made available.

It is intended that all Books of Condolence will be presented to Detective Garda Horkan’s family.

Members of the public can also leave condolences on RIP.ie or on our Facebook page at Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook