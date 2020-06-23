LATEST: Covid-19 figures for Laois

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois as of this Tuesday evening, June 23.

The number of cases in Laois now stands at 265 according to figures published by the Department of Health.

There have been some rises in a few neighbouring counties.

County by county figures are published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). The county breakdown refers to cases confirmed on midnight at Sunday, June 21 meaning they are two days behind the national figures also released on Sunday.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,467 - a rise of 24.

Tipperary is at 541 cases - no change again.

Kilkenny at 353.

Carlow has one new case - 175.

Westmeath remains at 672 cases and Longford at 285 with no change.

Dublin's case number now stands at 12,238.

Tuesday's up to date figures show that there were three additional deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Figures from the Health Protection, Surveillance Centre show an official death toll of 1,720 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, June 21 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,391 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

The highest global number of new cases of Covid-19 was reached on Monday while in Ireland the need for face coverings has been repeated by the Department of Health.