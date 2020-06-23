Uncivil row does not put FF FG alliance off the rails in Laois when it comes to sharing power

A blazing row involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael county councillors simmered down quickly last week when it came to an election.

Chief protagonists in the skirmish at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting were Cllr Paschal McEvoy of Fianna Fáil (FF) and Cllr Tom Mulhall of Fine Gael. Both squabbled at the meeting and tensions simmered but the row finally erupted over votes and constituency work.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, also weighed in questioning Cllr Mulhall over his work for voters. While Cllr Aisling Moran, also of FG, had a strong word or two for Cllr Mulhall.

Like one of the recent thunderstorms, things quickly settled between the warring factions. In fact, the swords were well and truly back in their scabbards when it came to electing a district chair.

Despite an appeal for 'change' from Sinn Féin's Cllr Aidan Mullins to elect Cllr Brennan, the earlier row was not enough to derail the FF / FG alliance. Cllr Padraig Fleming and Cllr McEvoy of FF sided with Cllr Mulhall and Cllr Moran of FG to elect Cllr Moran.

The party alliance, which also wants to enter national government with the Greens, also held firm in electing Cllr Thomasina Connell FG, to chair the Portlaoise Municipal District.

Long-serving Cllr Seamus McDonald, FF, was elected to chair the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.