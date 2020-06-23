Latest figures in the coronavirus national update

Three more people have died from Covid-19 in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

It was also confirmed that there were 10 new cases of Covid-19 as of Monday, June 22.

There have now been a total of 1,720 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 22 the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, June 22, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”