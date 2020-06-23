Portlaoise hospital has had one case of Covid in June

There has only been one confirmed case of Covid-19 at Portloise hospital in June, but there were five suspected cases admitted on Sunday, according to official HSE figures.

The HSE's Coronavirus daily operations updates for acute hospital gives data on every hospital.

Just one patient was treated in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on June 10. The charts show that at least 20 patients presented as Covid-19 suspect infections.

Fortunately, none of the five suspected cases on Sunday were confirmed.

While infections have reduced the virus continues to put pressure on the hospital due to its reconfiguration. There were no vacant ICU beds in the hospital and just three spare general beds in the hospital on June 21. Trolley figures show that there were five people in the Emergency Department for beds.

Meanwhile, there have been four new confirmed coronavirus cases notified in Laois this week. There were 265 cases according to figures published on Monday, June 22. Three infections were delisted but three new infections were confirmed since June 14.

Most people who contract the illness do not end up in hospital.