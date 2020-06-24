Paid Parking to be re-introduced in three Laois towns

Laois County Council is set to re-introduce paid parking in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

The measure will take effect from next Tuesday, June 30 and the non-payment of appropriate parking fees may result in a fixed penalty notice.

"The reintroduction of paid parking will facilitate the increased turnover of spaces in town centres, support local businesses and coincide with the commencement of Phase Three of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business," said the Council in a statement.