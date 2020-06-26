Boy loses fight for life after being knocked off his bicycle in crash

A young boy has died tragically after being knocked of his bicycle.

Gardaí division are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 10-year-old boy in a road collision in Carlow.

The boy was cycling in the Ballymartin area of Borris at around 1:30pm yesterday, Thursday, June 25, when a road traffic collision involving the cyclist and a jeep occurred.

The boy was airlifted from the scene to Temple Street Children's University Hospital but lost his battle for life on Friday.

The scene was preserved for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Gardaí from Borris, Graignamanagh and Thomastown attended the scene, along with an ambulance from Kilkenny.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

He was one of four people to be killed on Irish roads in road accidents over the past 48 hours.