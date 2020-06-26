Many Fine Gael councillors in Laois and other counties against Green Fianna Fáil deal

More than 100 Fine Gael county councillors in Laois and other local authorities voted against going into Government with Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Fine Gael has voted in favour of joining up with the other parties to form a Government but it's councillors were split in what is a restricted voting process.

Of the 255 FG councillors with votes, 43% voted against the deal.

However, despite being elected by the public FG gives its councillors little say in the outcome and just 674 people in FG had a vote in the election.

In 2017 10,823 members voted in the Fine Gael leadership contest one by Leo Varadkar. At the time it was claimed that this represented half the membership.