Fianna Fáil regains the top political job in Ireland as Micheál Martin becomes Taoiseach

Fianna Fáil's resurrection as a national political force has been sealed with the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Nearly a decade after being routed by the electorate during the economic crash, the Cork native has been elected to lead the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party government.

Mr Martin was elected at a specially convened meeting of TDs in the National Convention Centre due to social distancing measures. In total 93 TDs voted in favour 63 against. Three TDs abstained.

Minister Martin has led Fianna Fáil since 2011 through three general elections.

It is the first time that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have shared power but Fianna Fáil has supported Fine Gael since 2016. Fianna Fáil shared power with the Green Party up to the 2011 General Election.

Mr Martin said it is time to move forward. He said recovery and renewal undermine the Government. He said the new Government must work to build the trust of the people. He said it is an honour to serve as Taoiseach.

He thanked those who have voted for him and his family. He also paid tribute to his parents.

He spoke of republicanism that has to evolve and is the only reason that Dáil Éireannn has been democratic since.

Responding, to his election and the coalition, Mary Lou McDonald called it a 'marriage of convenience'. She said the votes of 500,000 people have bee left out of the formation of Government.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the new government had 'very strong mandate to governed'. He hit out at Sinn Féin. He said what change Sinn Féin's version of change was 'a load of nonsense' as change to them just meant 'ministerial positions and cars'. He said the new government marked the end of civil war politics in parliament.

Mr Varadkar is likely to be Taoiseach again that as part of the Government deal.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said Micheál Martin was 'perfectly qualified' to lead the government through the difficult times Ireland faces. He said he is forward-looking. He identified the priorities as housing and health. He said it was 'action stations time' when it comes to climate action.

The Labour Party's leader Alan Kelly said real change can happen in health care and housing and the Government will be judged by that. He predicted a merger of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and said it was a new dawn for Irish politics on a left right basis.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said there was a desire for fundamental change at the February 2020 election.

Richard Boyd Barrett said that that the programme for Government was 'rehashing and reheating' of failed policies.

Mr Martin has served as Minister for Education and Science, Minister for Health and Children, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

A teacher by training, he was elected to Cork Corporation as a Fianna Fáil candidate in 1985. He was elected to the Dáil in 1989 when Fianna Fáil was led by Charlie Haughey.

Among his political accomplishments are the smoking ban and the setting up of the HSE.

He is the second Taoiseach from Cork after Jack Lynch. He continues a tradition that has seen all Fianna Fáil leaders become Taoisigh.

He is married to Mary O'Shea, whom he met at university. They have and together the couple have had five children. In October 2010, Martin's youngest daughter, Léana, died in Great Ormond Street Hospital after suffering from a heart condition.[62] Eleven years earlier a son, Ruairí, died in infancy.

The new Taoiseach was born and raised in Turner's Cross area of Cork city. He is the son of a former soldier Paddy and Eileen "Lana" Corbett.

He was the third child in a family of five. A twin, his eldest brother Seán and his twin brother Pádraig subsequently became involved in local politics in Cork. His two younger sisters were Eileen and Máiréad.

Martin attended Coláiste Chríost Rí in Turners Cross before studying at University College Cork.