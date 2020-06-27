Loss for Laois is gain for Offaly in the new Government
Barry Cowen appointed as new Minister for Agriculture
New Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen with fellow Laois Offaly TDs Carol Nolan, Brian Stanley, Charlie Flanagan, Sean Fleming
Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen has been appointed the new Minister for Agriculture by incoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
The brother of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been a TD since 2011.
However, his appointment coincides with the loss of a seat at the cabinet table on the Laois side of the constituency. Outgoing Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan has not been appointed.
Dep Flanagan has served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Children since being appointed by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.
There is no senior ministry either for Laois-based Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.
Mr Cowen was strident in his criticism of Fine Gael before the election but played a key role in hammering out a deal with the Green Party and Fine Gael as part of the Fianna Fáil negotiating team.
Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley voted against Mr Martin but the fifth Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan abstained. She did not vote for her former party leader Mary Lou McDonald or Mr Martin.
Mr Martin will appoint other TDs as Ministers of State in the coming days.
Micheál Martin has announced the following ministerial appointments:
Tánaiste - Leo Varadkar
Minister for Climate Action and Transport - Eamon Ryan
Minister for Finance - Paschal Donohoe
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform - Michael McGrath
Minister for Foreign Affairs - Simon Coveney
Minister for Education - Norma Foley
Minister for Children and Disability - Roderic O'Gorman
Minister for Agriculture and Marine - Barry Cowen
Minister for Justice - Helen McEntee
Minister for Social Protection - Heather Humphreys
Minister for Housing - Darragh O'Brien
Minister for Media, Tourism, Art, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht - Catherine Martin
Minister for Health - Stephen Donnelly
Minister for Higher Education, Innovation and Reseach - Simon Harris
Attorney General - Paul Gallagher
