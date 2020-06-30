Laois councillor wants commercial airport for the county

A Laois Fine Gael councillor says the county should have a commercial airport.

Cllr Aisling Moran believes there would be "industries all over the place" if Laois had its own airport.

"We are perfectly placed in the centre of the country, we really should look at an airport, even if only on the commercial side," she said.

She made her suggestion at the June meeting of Laois County Council, during a discussion about the review underway of Laois County Development Plan 2017-2023.