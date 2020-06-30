Three months in prison for Laois man after Judge notes previous chances

A man who trespassed in a house in a highly intoxicated state was sentenced to three months in prison, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Jordan Buckley (26) of 33 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington faced a number of public order charges and one for possession of cannabis.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined that Gardai attended to an address at Kilamogue Park, Portarlington on January 23, 2020. They found Jordan Buckley in the porch area of the house.

He had entered the porch and locked the outer door. He had then shoved the key down the front of his trousers. Garda evidence said he was very intoxicated and was abusive to the attending Gardai calling them 'wankers'. He had €20 worth of cannabis on his person. Inside the property was a woman and her children. They were not related to Mr Buckley.

On February 15 Gardai attended at Mr Buckley's own house where he was intoxicated and engaging in abusive behaviour.

Defence Solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that a lot of issues had arisen for Mr Buckley. He had been residing with his partner and young children. They had a row. On the night of January 23 his friends had put him into a taxi. The taxi stopped at the wrong address. Mr Buckley was very drunk. He had written a letter of apology.

She noted that he had a bad alcohol problem, but was working back to sobriety.

Judge Staines noted he had 47 previous convictions. She stressed that in the past he had received the benefit of community service and suspended sentences.

She sentenced him to three months in prison to the Midlands Prison Portlaoise.