Suspended sentence after being drunk on Laois street

A man received a suspended prison sentence for public order charges at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Before the court was Vytas Mureika of 14 Lakeside Gardens Kilminchy.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 1.45am on February 15, 2020 the accused was removed from Lilly's Bar on lower main street, Portlaoise. He was in a highly intoxicated state, continued to be abusive and kicked out at the bouncers. Eventually he was restrained by the Gardaí.

On a previous occasion he was arrested for his own safety when he was found intoxicated on the ground at Hawthorn Way.

Defence Solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that he had very little recollection of the night of February 15. She said he was holding down work and had a good work ethic.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was “appalling behaviour.”

She sentenced him to three months in prison, suspended for one year. He was told to pay €150 to the court poor box.