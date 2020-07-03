Laois man pioneers luxury balloon hampers in online venture

A Killeshin based business has adopted uniquely to the Covid-19 situation. Daniel Bolton started working in balloon in 2013.

The business caters primarily for large events, such as the Fleadh, The Ploughing Championships, Christmas Markets, busy Summer Festivals etc.

It also supplied children’s character balloons. Daniel himself is father to three children under the age of five and another on the way.

“As you can imagine, Covid 19 obliterated all that,” says Daniel. “I went from being exceptionally busy and working six days a week to bring long term unemployed overnight. And not just that, but with no sign of anything returning to business for me for a long term forseeable future.

“As a result, I started brainstorming on how to branch sideways to set up an online business: Balloon Orchard and Balloons and Sweet Treats. The idea for the online business came about when my sister in law was due to get married during lockdown and my wife wanted to send her a gift. She found it really difficult to find anything personalised.

“Hence the idea came about to offer personalised hampers etc. It was really important to us that we include as much local produce as possible, hence the large number of Laois and Carlow suppliers we are using.

“The online business includes a mixture of childrens birthday balloons (stuffed, personalised and individualised to the child’s favourite characters); sweet treat boxes (chocolate and sweet hampers with personalised balloons), and most importantly Balloon Orchard Luxury balloons.

“The idea of the luxury hampers was to try not only and get my own business off the ground, but also to hopefully support a number of other small local businesses who might be struggling in these unprecedented times.

“We are now live and online: balloonorchard.ie and are including the following local produce in our luxury, personalised balloons:

-Element8 eye cream (Killeshin)

-Chocolate Garden of Ireland (Tullow, Co. Carlow )

-12 Acres Craft Beer (Killeshin)

- Bolton Family Jam (Killeshin)

Price ranges primarily from €40-€90.