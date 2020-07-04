Taoiseach disappointed over Barry Cowen drink-driving ban

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he was 'disappointed' to learn of new agriculture minister Barry Cowen's 2016 drink-driving ban on Friday afternoon.

News of the ban emerged on Friday night when it was reported by the Irish Independent.

The Irish Independent reported that the Laois-Offaly TD was banned from driving for three months and fined €200 following the incident.

He was stopped at a checkpoint and breathalysed on his way home to Offaly from Dublin after the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo in 2016.

He claims he had two pints before the match and then something to eat. He has since spoken of his shame and said he is 'profoundly sorry' for the incident.

In a statement to RTE, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he only learned of the ban on Friday afternoon.

"I am disappointed that I learned about it in this way and have made that clear to him," he said.

Martin also said he accepted Minister Cowen's remorse and apology.