LATEST: Covid-19: Latest figures of cases and deaths

There has been one further death due to Covid-19 with an additional eleven cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Just five Covid cases were confirmed in Laois in June.

The next county by county breakdown will be published on Monday

The situation in counties is as follows.

The situation in other counties is as follows.

Offaly remains at 483.

Kildare stands at 1,4 91 - up three from June 30.

Tipperary remains at 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny remains at 355 cases - up one.

Carlow also holds at 175 cases - no change.

Westmeath remains at 673 cases - up one from June 30 and Longford at 286 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,262 up from 12,254 on June 29.

One more person has died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Ireland.

The Health Protection, Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,741 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first death in March.

A further eleven cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 3 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,509 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.