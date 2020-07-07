Over 100 new homes in the pipeline for Portlaoise

An application to build 115 new homes in Portlaoise have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The plans, for the nearly five hectare site Foxburrow, Beladd, Portlaoise have been lodged in the name of Boderg Development Limited under the Strategic Housing Development. The application entails by passing Laois County Council in order to fast track the planning process.

On their website Boderg say the proposed development will "complete the development of Foxburrow estate, which was previously permitted and partially constructed under Laois County Council."

The plans foresee the building of 155 residential units, comprised of 115 houses, four maisonettes and 36 apartments. There are eight house types to choose from.

The development also proposes 289 car parking spaces; cycle parking; the creation of a pedestrian link towards the north-west corner of the site through to the neighbouring Grenville estate and the facilitation of a vehicular link through to Grenville.

It also proposes hard and soft landscaping; balconies and terraces; boundary treatments; solar panels; the relocation of an existing ESB substation and the provision of a new substation; bin stores and all associated development works above and below ground.

A decision date by An Bord Pleanala is envisaged by October 14.

Boderg Developments Limited is a sister company of the Hollybrook Group based in London. The company's website say they carry out works in the UK and Poland.

Hollybrook is owned by husband and wife Michael and Pauline Cox. Michael is originally from Rooskey, Co Roscommon, and Pauline is from Mountmellick.

Their Laois development was Graigavern Lodge, Ballybrittas which was built during the property boom. Boderg has an office listed at Graigavern Lodge in Balllybrittas.