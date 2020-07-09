Laois Lady is first Irish curvy model to walk in London Fashion Week

Raheen native and fashion stylist Anne Duff entered MissCurvette Model Search Competition as a stepping stone towards beginning a career as a model, but also to use the competitions platform in the hope of making her clients and all women realise just how beautiful they are in their own skin.

Not only did Anne win the Social Media Title which was voted by the public, she also went onto win the coveted Miss Curvettetitle 2019/20 as chosen by Mary-Louise Chandler CEO of Star People Talent UK.

As part of her prize package Anne received a year's model contract with Size Gorgeous Management, starter professional photography portfolio and an opportunity of a lifetime to walk at London Fashion week for the prestigious House Of Ikons.

This dream came true in February 2020 when Anne had her International debut as the first Irish curvy modelto catwalk in London Fashion Week for House of Ikons.

Not only did Anne catwalk but she opened the show showcasing a stunning red dress designed especially for her by Dublin Designer Oxana Hefferon and her amazing gold headpiece was designed by local Laois milliner Pamela Curtin Millinery.

Anne always was, and continues to be adamant, about showcasing local Irish designers both on the catwalk and in her work as a fashion stylistat annie apple style.

As a signed model Anne will complete professional model training and will have her official Irish debut at Ireland's Fashion Festival events starting Spring 2020.