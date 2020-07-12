Someone in the Laois could have won €1 million in the Lotto #itcouldbeyou
Someone in Laois could have woken in up this morning as a millionaire
The lucky winner of €1m on Sunday night's Lotto draw bought their ticket in Laois, National Lottery chiefs have revealed.
The winning numbers from the Plus 1 draw were 04, 23, 32, 33, 38 and 46, and the bonus number was 21.
The National Lottery is now encouraging players in Laois to check the tickets they bought for the July 11 draw.
The exact shop which sold the winning ticket will be revealed on Monday.
A player from Laois has won last night’s #Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 Million! #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/YDXlSSKreP— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) July 12, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on