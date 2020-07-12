Someone in the Laois could have won €1 million in the Lotto #itcouldbeyou

The lucky winner of €1m on Sunday night's Lotto draw bought their ticket in Laois, National Lottery chiefs have revealed.

The winning numbers from the Plus 1 draw were 04, 23, 32, 33, 38 and 46, and the bonus number was 21.

The National Lottery is now encouraging players in Laois to check the tickets they bought for the July 11 draw.

The exact shop which sold the winning ticket will be revealed on Monday.