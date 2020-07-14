BREAKING: Young Laois mother gets lifesaving heart transplant

A Laois woman has received the lifesaving gift of a new heart, after waiting in hope in her hospital bed for the past seven months.

Mother of three Denise Geoghegan, 39, from Portarlington received her heart transplant last night, Monday July 13.

She had been waiting in isolation, missing her three sons desperately all through the Covid-19 pandemic in the Mater Cardiac Unit in Dublin. Her ordeal began last Christmas when she became unwell and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy

Her husband is Emmett Geoghegan and her children are Curtis, 20, Corey, 15, and Caeden, 7.

The town of Port got behind Denise in many fundraisers and now more than ever the support is flooding in for her recovery.

the Love Port Facebook group gave the good news this Tuesday morning.

"Great news for Denise Geoghegan this morning, she got a heart and had her operation last night. Fingers crossed she will be home very soon. Good luck Denise from all at the Love Port office," they said.