Paid Covid-19 maternity leave extension called for by Laois Offaly public representative

Women who gave birth during the Covid-19 lockdown should get an extra three months paid maternity leave according to Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley

The Sinn Féin TD called for the 12-week extension for women whose maternity leave is due to expire.

“This extension is necessary because of the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and the difficulties faced by new mothers in securing childcare," he said.

He said the Government announced that as part of Budget 2021 an additional three weeks for parent’s Leave will be examined. He does not believe this goes far enough.

“Many mothers are now approaching the end date of their maternity leave and they have nobody to mind their baby – some creches haven’t reopened, some have opened on reduced capacity, some are no longer taking babies under 1 year and they can no longer rely on Grandparents.

“We know from our engagements that some mothers have had to leave their jobs, others have been forced to take unpaid leave and use their annual leave from work.

“Right now new mothers need the support of TDs and Government. Many are struggling to find suitable childcare for young babies and are deeply anxious about being forced to return to work without appropriate arrangements in place.

“Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald raised this issue in the Dáil last week, yet the Government still hasn’t acted and time is running out.

“This is about fairness for families. I am calling on all TDs here in Laois/Offaly to do the right thing and support this motion,” concluded the statement," he said.

He called for all TDs in Laois/Offaly to support mothers and their families and vote in favour of the Sinn Fein motion in the Dáil.

