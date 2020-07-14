'Absolutely ecstatic' husband of Laois heart transplant recipient gives update

The husband of a Laois woman who is recovering after heart transplant surgery has revealed their joy and tears over the past 24 hours.

Portarlington mother of three Denise Geoghegan, 39 is still in recovery after receiving the lifesaving surgery in the early hours of today Tuesday July 14.

Her husband Emmett gave an update to the Leinster Express at lunchtime.

"She is in stable condition and still in recovery. She will be on a ventilator for the next two to three days until she gets used to the heart, so fingers crossed," he said.

He was with Denise on Monday evening in her room in the Mater Cardiac Unit when they got the news that there was a heart available, the third possible match since she went into hospital last Christmas.

"We were absolutely ecstatic. We just hugged each other and started roaring crying, I haven't stopped since," Emmett said.

Tense hours followed as they waited together to hear if the heart would match.

"We got the word at 20 to 1 that it matched perfectly and she went down for the operation. My knees nearly went watching her go but she was as calm as anything. I don't know a stronger person than her," he said.

The operation took five hours and Emmett got to see Denise afterwards.

"She was sleeping peacefully and ready to come home," he said.

He finally went home at 10am this morning. He had told their two older boys Curtis and Corey last night about the heart, but only told their youngest son Caeden, 7 when he got home.

"He came into my bed roaring crying too," Emmett said.

Denise will spend another month or so in the Dublin hospital in recovery, with the whole community wishing her well.

Last December she was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy that was so serious that she could not come home from hospital unless she got a heart transplant.

A fundraiser to help the family through their seven month ordeal now stands at almost €20,000. See it here.