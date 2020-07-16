Guess how much a public representative says Laois is getting from the €36 million Bord na Móna midlands wind down bog cash

No money from the millions of Euro set aside to help communities hit by ending of peat production in that Midlands has so far been set aside for Laois.

Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley has called for much more to be done after he received a reply to a Parlimentary Question which revealed that not a single cent has been spent of the €36m allocated in the 2020 Budget for the Just Transition in the Midlands.

The Sinn Féin TD said he received three PQ responses last week relating to the: Midlands Just Transition Fund, Midlands housing retrofit project, Midlands peatland rehabilitation scheme.

He said the reply stated that total of €36m was allocated for these three projects last October in the 2020 budget and to date not a single cent has been invested.

The TD says the €36m allocated to the Midlands Jus Transition spit three ways: Just Transition Fund - €11m (of which €5m was contributed by ESB); Midlands retrofit project - €20m; Peatland rehab - €5m.

“It is totally unacceptable that we are now into July and not one cent has been invested into the Midlands Just Transition project.

“People in Laois/Offaly have gone through a lot in recent years with a significant number of job losses at Bord na Móna and an accelerated withdrawal from peat harvesting.

“We were told that the Midlands would be at the heart of Ireland’s just transition to green energy.

“We were also told that the Midlands would set a high standard for how other regions across Ireland would transition to a low carbon future.

“What the people of Laois and Offaly need right now is progress. We need to see economic development in the region, and we need to stimulate the local economy.

“The Just Transition fund was established to support local businesses and environmental projects – yet not one euro of its €11m budget has been spent in 2020.

“The Midlands retrofit project is there to reduce home energy consumption create construction jobs and to get money into local suppliers. To date none of the money has been allocated for specific projects and none are yet earmarked.

“Similarly, the peatlands rehabilitation scheme is there to provide employment in bog rehabilitation for redundant Bord na Móna workers - yet not one job has been created and none of the €5m allocation has been spent.

“While we recognise that Covid19 has played a role in delaying many aspects of daily life, these are three projects which are way behind schedule, but preparatory work could have been done during the lockdown.

“We badly need to kickstart the economy in Laois/Offaly and these three schemes have a major role to play. Sinn Féin will make sure that the pressure stays on the Government to get funds invested as soon as possible,” concluded the statement.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment is overseeing the 2020 Just Transition Fund.

The Government says Just Transition Fund is a "key pillar" of the government’s just transition plan for the Midlands region.

The objective of the Just Transition Fund 2020 call is to fund innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the Wider Midlands region and which have employment and enterprise potential. It will support projects that take a whole-of-Midlands strategic approach and complement other sources of public funding," it says.

The closing date for applications is 4pm July 17. Projects must have registered with the Midlands Regional Transition Team-START Midlands Engagement Process to be eligible.

The call is open to suitable projects in East Galway, Kildare, Laois, Longford, North Tipperary, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath.

Private, public, and community and voluntary organisations can apply.

Interested parties should review the Information Booklet which sets out the funding requirements and the evaluation criteria.

https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/ed10d-just-transition-fund/