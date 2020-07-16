Body discovered in Laois town near a popular walking area

An elderly Laois man is believed to have lost his life in a tragic accident in Abbeyleix in the past 24 hours.

Gardaí in Portlaoise have confirmed that the remains of man, who was aged in his 80s, and is believed to have been a Portlaoise resident were discovered on land to the rear of the Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix.

The man's body was discovered in a drain at around 10am on Thursday morning July 16 by relatives who had looking for him after he failed to return home on Wednesday.

It is believed that the man had parked his van near the hotel ahead of going for a walk on the Abbeyleix bog the entrance to which is located beside the hotel.

Gardaí are working on the belief that he may have slipped and fallen into the drain at some stage on Wednesday evening.

A post-mortem is to be carried out to determine the cause of death.