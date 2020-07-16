Leaving Cert results and CAO offers set to be delayed

Leaving Cert grade results and CAO offers look set to be delayed, it has emerged in the Dail.

Minister for Education Norma Foley indicated a change to August results in reply to a Labour Party. She could not say when the exam results will be released when by Aodhán Ó Riordáin in the Dáil.

"It has come to my attention that the department has now conceded that the Leaving Cert results will now not be announced and published until the first week in September.

"Is the Minister now in a position to confirm this and if that is the situation what preparations are the Department making for that eventuality?

Minister Foley replied: "In relation to the issue you have raised in terms of the release of the Leaving Cert results can I just confirm to you is that the next step is that students will re-engage with the portal as regards their desire to receive calculated grades and at that time also the date for the receipt of leaving cert results will also be revealed.

"This is very much so a joined up approach with the third level colleges and whatever announcements that will be made ... that will be very much a joined up approach and no student will be disadvantaged in any shape or form."