Firefighters warn about fire risk of 'balcony BBQs'
Damage caused by a balcony BBQ
People living in apartments have been warned not to light barbecues on balconies.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said: "It is recommended to never barbecue on a balcony. They are dangerous."
DFB shared images from London Fire Brigade about one such fire incident.
Last year, firefighters from Finglas stopped a balcony fire from spreading to an apartment block following a fire started by the use of a BBQ.
At the time, they shared photos of the balcony’s charred, burned-out decking.
DFB said: "The use of BBQs on balconies is not allowed in many apartment complexes. This is the reason why…."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on