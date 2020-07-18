Firefighters warn about fire risk of 'balcony BBQs'

Damage caused by a balcony BBQ

People living in apartments have been warned not to light barbecues on balconies. 

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said: "It is recommended to never barbecue on a balcony. They are dangerous." 

DFB shared images from London Fire Brigade about one such fire incident.

Last year, firefighters from Finglas stopped a balcony fire from spreading to an apartment block following a fire started by the use of a BBQ.

At the time, they shared photos of the balcony’s charred, burned-out decking.

DFB said: "The use of BBQs on balconies is not allowed in many apartment complexes. This is the reason why…."