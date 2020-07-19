Local Laois signs in Canaries

Local signs have ended up in the Canary Islands, Cllr Ollie Clooney claimed at the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting. Cllr Clooney made the remarks regarding his own motion asking the Council to carry out a survey with a view to replacing these signs.

“They are an important part of rural life,” he said.

“I know we have sat nav and all that but there is nothing to replace the old signs. A lot of them are missing and I would like to see them replaced.”

Cllr John King noted that one a trip to America he saw a sign for Ballylinan in one bar.

“Will you go again,” jibed Cllr James Kelly. “No I won't,but you'll all get your turn,” Cllr King reassured.

Edmond Kenny said that a review of signage on regional roads would be undertaken this year.