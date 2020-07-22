Syrian refugee programme for Laois hit by Covid-19

Six Syrian refugee families are waiting to be rehomed in Laois since last year but resettlements have been halted, due to Covid-19.

“Considering the current Covid-19 pandemic, it has been agreed with the Department of Justice that no further resettlements will take place until further notice,” Laois County Council has confirmed.

The families were to be the last of 22 welcomed to Laois as part of the 2019 resettlement programme agreed between the United Nations and Ireland.

The 112 refugees were selected from the UN High Commission for Refugees from camps in Greece and Lebanon.

Their housing is provided in Laois by Clúid Housing Agency.