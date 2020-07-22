Minister of State Fleming wants to be ‘armed’ ahead of meeting on Laois hospital

New Minister of State Seán Fleming says he wants to get all the up to date information on services delivered at Portlaoise hospital before he meets with the new Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly on the issue.

“I met the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee on Monday night (July 6). I have a lot of information to gather before I meet Stephen Donnelly on the specifics. You have to have up to date information. I am not going to put words in the Minister's mouth but I want to be well prepared before I put the case that Portlaoise needs development, not the opposite. I will be putting that case,” said the Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD.

The new Minister of State at the Department of Finance has voiced his oppition do downgrade outlined in a HSE plan completed in late 2017. It proposes reconfigure the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise withdrawing A&E, ICU, maternity and paediatrics.

Previous Minister for Health Simon Harris neither adopted or rejected nor published the plan but promised local consultation which has not commenced.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said Micheál Martin knows the situation with Portlaoise.

“When the new Taoiseach was in opposition, he met the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and promised to deal with this issue and the lack of certainty about the hospital.

“Fianna Fáil made great play of it and great noise about it at the time. We still do not have it. Successive Governments have kicked the can down the road on Portlaoise hospital. The one thing the staff, management, patients and the community of Laois need is certainty.

“We need the Government to commit to putting in place a plan for the future of the hospital. This must include the retention of the ED. Prior to Covid-19, on average 40,000 people used the ED in Portlaoise hospital,” said Deputy Stanley who topped the poll in Laois Offaly in February.