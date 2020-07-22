BREAKING: Major water leak cuts supply to hundreds of Portlaoise homes and businesses

About 500 homes and businesses in Portlaoise, Laois are out of water this morning after a water mains burst.

Irish Water and Laois County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in some parts of Portlaoise following a major burst today Wednesday, July 22.

"Irish Water is working with Laois County Council to carry out urgent repairs to restore water supply in some parts of Portlaoise and surrounding areas. Crews are working to locate and repair the burst watermain as quickly and as safely as possible.

"Approximately 500 homes and businesses on the west side of Portlaoise including Harpurs Lane, Roselawn, Oakleaf Place, Mountain View, Knockmay and surrounding areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply while repairs are carried out. The repairs are expected to be completed at 5pm this evening. Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take 1-2 hours to return as water refills the network," they said.

They highlight the need for handwashing to follow HSE Covid-19 advice.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to locate and repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Laois County Council regrets any inconvenience caused," they say.

Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of their website.