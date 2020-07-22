TRAFFIC: Car bursts into flames blocking two lanes on the M1 near the M50 interchange

Laois commuters may be hit with knock-on delays after a vehicle burst into fire on the M1 south near the M50.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon just before the Santry Exit Slip.

The Hard Shoulder and Left lanes were blocked for a time as Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with the incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade said smoke and steam from a fire such as this could reduce visibility and urged passing motorists to take care on approach.

Firefighters from Finglas and Swords attended the scene.

